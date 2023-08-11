German Amb sets record straight on reports of Ghana's expenditure reduction during World Bank Loan request

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, has set the record straight regarding reports suggesting his stance on Ghana's expenditure reduction during the World Bank loan request process, in an article published on February 25, 2023.

In the initial article published across various media platforms, it was stated that Ambassador Krull had said the Ghanaian government could not simultaneously seek external assistance while refusing to cut expenditure.



However, the ambassador said his perspective had been inaccurately portrayed.



Speaking exclusively with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on GhanaWeb Special, Ambassador Krull addressed the disparity between his actual remarks and how they were conveyed by both social media and the press.



"There was what I said, and that was what was reported, reportedly. Social media is a very huge difference between the two, and I never advised to cut down on parliamentarians," he stated.



Ambassador Krull emphasized that his remarks were in line with the fiscal strategy that Ghana had mutually agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He underscored that his comments adhered closely to the framework outlined during negotiations and did not deviate from it.



"I think what I reflected in that interview was precisely what Ghana agreed with the IMF. Not more, not less, and I think it's by now in a way, common sense," he added.



The ambassador also placed his remarks within a broader global context, discussing collaborative efforts aimed at assisting Ghana through its fiscal challenges.



"I think I clearly flagged that Germany is willing to help, and we do that in a certain context, and the context that all the other countries are also willing to help, especially all the other creditors, especially the big ones, especially China," he stressed.



He also highlighted the ongoing complexities of negotiations within the creditor's committee, adding a layer of depth to the situation.

The ambassador reinforced the significance of Ghana's commitment to meeting its fiscal responsibilities.



"And I added also, the obvious fact that, of course, Ghana has to do its homework," he stated.



He reemphasized that the Ghanaian government had communicated its intentions to the IMF, aligning with his original remarks.



This approach entails a concerted effort to curtail expenditures and bolster revenue sources, aligning with the consensus reached between the IMF and the Ghanaian government.



Watch the full interview with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on GhanaWeb TV below:









