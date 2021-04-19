German Development Cooperation partners train Ghanaian SMEs for international markets

Beneficiaries of the first phase include 60 Ghanaian-owned SMEs

The German Development Cooperation in partnership with COGNOS International has commenced a 10-day training programme for 60 Ghanaian-owned Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to boost their capacity for the international market.

The first phase of the ‘Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation’ project training would build the capacity of participants within the Agri-processing, cosmetics, shea nut processing sectors among others with strong potentials.



Beneficiaries were Nohemi Foods, Hendy Farm Foods, Nourimeal Foods, ByzyBee Honey Products, Sava Shea Cosmetic Products, Bubune Natural Skincare products, Meannan Foods, and Farm Site Foods.



Others were Sommalfe Shea Cosmetics, Sunny Foods, Groital Foods, Skin Gourmet Cosmetics, Tonda Shea Products, Minga Moringa products, and Goody’s Foods.



Mr Gerald Guskowski, Head of Programme for the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation at GIZ Ghana, said SMEs were the backbone of the Ghanaian economy and aided in economic development.



In Ghana, 85 per cent of SMEs were largely centred on the private sector and contributed to about 70 per cent of Ghana’s gross domestic product, he said, adding that: “It is, therefore, imperative that they are supported to grow and expand their frontiers by joining the international markets.”

He was optimistic that SMEs as the backbone of the Ghanaian economy, were ready to join the international market, and link Ghanaian businesses to European companies for strong business networks.



Mr Guskowski explained that the project sought to grow the Ghanaian industry, provide technical and financial support to growth-oriented SMEs within the context of Special Initiative, and strengthen Ghanaian SMEs through capacity building, business plan and strategy development.



Selected SMEs, he said, would be contacted periodically to assess the impact of the programme on their businesses in the sector of job creation, process and product innovation and access to the international market.



The Head of the Programme said the Special Initiative worked in close cooperation with the private sector to assist companies to address investment barriers, tackle skill gaps and remain competitive to meet the growing need of Africa’s dynamic markets.



He said they were going to strengthen monitoring and evaluation to assess the impact of the programme on their businesses, especially in the area of job creation and client satisfaction.

“By so doing, this would lead to the creation of at least 6,800 decent jobs and improve the working conditions of 15,000 people,” he said.



Madam Ruth Wewura Guribie, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sava Shea Company Limited, and a beneficiary of the training programme, said doing business solely in Ghana could limit the total potential profit.



The training and support from Germany would however ensure that her business was expanded to reach the global market.



At the end of the training programme, she anticipated to be equipped with skills of resilience, cross-cultural communication, negotiation as well as the nitty-gritty of doing business with foreign counterparts.



This would enable her to form a connection with diverse networks of businesses and consumers to grow her business.

Mr Asiome Kwametse Adoboe, CEO of BuzyBee Honey Ghana Limited, another beneficiary, said he expected to unlock business partnerships, dealerships, training and shipping doors in the course of the execution of the project.



“We also believe that our highly anticipated transition onto the European markets with the export of 100 per cent pure honey from Ghana will also be a smooth one through a cordial partnership,” he said.



He encouraged all shortlisted SMEs to take advantage of the opportunities the training had to offer.