Germany and Ghana sign Technical Cooperation Agreement

The Government of Germany, represented by Christoph Retzlaff, German Ambassador to Ghana, and the Government of Ghana represented by Patrick Nomo, Chief Director of Ghana’s Ministry of Finance, have announced the signing of a 20-million Euro grant-agreement to provide technical cooperation in the areas of Agribusiness and Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency.

Germany, through GIZ will partner with the Ghanaian Government to implement the two projects. The cooperation agreement demonstrates the importance Germany places on its partnership with Ghana and underscores the strong bond between the two countries.



The Agribusiness programme will support the Government of Ghana’s efforts to boost the dynamic agro-processing sector with a high potential for growth. The programme aims at offering micro-, small and medium enterprises opportunities to expand their businesses and create jobs, especially for the youth, and thus mitigating the negative economic impact of the Covid-19 crises.



The project on energy will support the Government of Ghana to bring more renewable energy to the country and improve energy efficiency in industry, households and public buildings. The two projects will support Ghana in achieving inclusive and sustainable growth.

“Ghana and Germany are close partners since Ghana’s independence in 1957. This partnership has grown even stronger in recent years with our bilateral Reform- and Investment Partnership and Ghana’s participation in the G20 Compact with Africa. Ghana is a key partner for us in Africa with strong democratic credentials and great economic potential. We support the ambitious vision Ghana Beyond Aid.



Our aim with these new projects is to create jobs and protect the environment. This grant is part of our development cooperation with a volume of 130 Mio EUR per year,” said German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff.



Germany has supported Ghana’s sustainable development efforts with more than 1.5 billion euros since 1957 and has many joint achievements to be proud of in several areas of social and economic development.