GhIPCon to be held virtually today

The Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GhipCon) is slated for today March 10, 2021, via a Zoom meeting to discuss issues and policies concerning Petroleum Operations in the country.

GhipCon 2021 is expected to provide critical insights into market shifts and policies occasioned by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which makes Africa the world’s largest free trade area.



The Virtual Conference will host about 2,000 people including business people and major global and regional corporates with an interest in Africa.



The conference will tackle five major topics which include; AfCFTA and the future of trade in Africa: Implications for Africa’s downstream, Leveraging AfCFTA to build a self-reliant Africa: Repositioning refining and supply chain, optimizing downstream petroleum revenues in the era of AfCFTA, Harmonizing Downstream regulation in the era of AfCFTA: Myth or Necessity? And Covid-19: the present and future of downstream petroleum; A global and African perspective. Overcoming potential barriers towards the implementation of AfCFTA.



The two-day programme is opened to all persons and industry players.

Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GhIPCON) is the country’s foremost Petroleum Downstream Conference where policymakers, industry operatives and experts converge to deliberate on issues of policy and operations as well as share ideas and experiences.



GhipCon is designed to actively bring to the fore the petroleum industry’s perspective and guidance on issues of governmental and regulatory policy as well as best practices for the advancement of the industry, not only in Ghana but across the sub-region and beyond.



Previous editions have had physical participants from all over Africa as well as the UK, France, and the UAE in attendance.