GhIPSS Head of Finance awarded for his outstanding contribution to public finance

Source: GhIPSS

The Head of Finance at the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System (GhIPSS), Mr. Bright Kyei Adomakoh, was honoured with the prestigious "Outstanding Contribution to Public Finance" award at the 2024 InstinctBusiness CFO Summit and Awards.

The award recognises Mr. Adomakoh's exceptional leadership and significant contributions to the realm of public finance. Serving as the Head of Finance at GhIPSS, Mr. Adomakoh has played a pivotal role in guiding the organisation towards enhanced efficiency and effectiveness in its financial management processes.



Mr. Adomakoh's recognition adds to the numerous awards that GhIPSS and its executives have garnered over the years for their impactful contributions to advancing the payment systems industry.



Expressing his gratitude for the honour, Mr. Adomakoh reaffirmed his commitment to driving positive change in public finance. "I am deeply appreciative to the organisers for bestowing upon me this esteemed title, which underscores the collective dedication and hard work of the entire GhIPSS team."

Mr. Archie Hesse, Chief Executive of GhIPSS, lauded Mr. Adomakoh's achievements and the significant influence he has had in advancing public finance.



The award ceremony held in Lagos, Nigeria, showcased outstanding financial leaders and innovators from various sectors. The event aimed to celebrate excellence, exchange best practices, and explore innovative trends shaping the financial sector.



Centered around the theme "Innovation and Technology in Finance," the summit brought together top CFOs, finance heads, executives, analysts, and experts to engage in discussions that influence future policy decisions in finance within a conducive and relaxed environment.