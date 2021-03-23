Ghana CARES: Consider targeted incentives to high-end productive sectors – Deloitte urges govt

Government intends to reviltalise the economy through the Ghana CARES programme

Professional Services firm, Deloitte Ghana has admonished government to consider targeted incentives to high-end productive sectors that have benefitted from the coronavirus pandemic.

The move according to the firm would aid government to fully maximise the benefits from the private sector as part of its Ghana CARES programme.



This was contained in Deloitte Ghana’s summary of the 2021 Budget and Economy policy statement of government.



“Given that 70 percent of the funding is expected from the private sector towards implementing the various activities, Government should consider targeted incentives to high-end productive sectors and/or focus on sectors that have benefitted from the pandemic i.e. the mining sector, ICT etc,” the firm’s summary read.



“This will be key to the success of the Programme. In addition, Government should implement proper accountability structures and effective stewardship to minimise or prevent implementation deficiencies,” the firm advised.

Meanwhile, Government intends to commit some GH¢100 billion to facilitate the Ghana CARES (Obaatan Pa) programme.



This would foster closer collaboration across key growth sectors within the Ghanaian private sector, labour, development partners and foreign investors to turn the challenges created by COVID-19 into opportunities for socio-economic transformation.



Read Deloitte's summary of the 2021 Budget statement below:



