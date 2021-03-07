‘Ghana CARES Obaatanpa' programme to lead path towards economic recovery – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a pledge to revitalise Ghana’s economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the process towards recovery would be executed through government’s GH¢1 billion ‘Ghana CARES Obaatanpa’ programme.



Addressing citizens on March 6, 2021 at the forecourt of the Jubilee House to mark the 64th Independence Day celebrations, President Akufo-Addo said the Finance Minister would soon present to Parliament the roll-out plan for the programme.



“Ghana is taking steps to revitalise the economy. A process that is hinged on the GH¢1 billion Ghana Cares Obaatanpa programme. This is aimed at transforming our economy, which is our main national priority.”



"The Minister for Finance will this month, God willing, provide to Parliament further details on the measures to be taken to spur on the process of economic recovery."

The President further explained: “The benefits of this economic recovery agenda will begin to show a year from now. A year from now, our quest to move Ghana to a situation beyond aid will be accelerated, and our self-reliance enhanced. A year from today, Ghana will become one of the fastest-growing economies not only in the continent but the world at large.



“A year from now, we will begin processing our raw materials and effects more jobs will be created for the millions of Ghanaian youths. Fellow Ghanaians, this is not beyond us. If we put our mind to it, we, who were the first to gain independence, can make it,” he emphasised.



The adverse impact of the Coronavirus pandemic has brought on disruptions to global health, economies and Ghana is no exception to the effects.



The pandemic has ravaged global supply and demand chains and governments have had to find diverse ways to lessen the predicaments of their citizens.