Ghana Card number requirement for business registration

Ghana Card

The Registrar-General’s Department (RGD) says from Thursday, April 1 to Tuesday, April 30, 2021, clients shall provide their Ghana Card’s National Identification Number and Tax Identification Number (TIN) when registering a new company.

The TIN will only be generated in the RGD offices temporarily in the transitional period, however, the National Identification Authority will mount a desk at the RGD premises to issue Ghana Card to clients who are only registering their businesses and not for any other purposes.



In a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mrs Jemima Oware, the Registrar-General, she said this had become necessary following the President’s 2021 State of the Nation Address in Parliament in which he indicated that all National Identification Numbers would become TIN and SSNIT numbers.

She noted that the directive applied to all registration types, namely companies limited by shares and by guarantee, unlimited liability companies, partnerships, sole proprietorships, subsidiary business names and external companies.



“Clients are to note that business registration forms would not be processed without the National Identification Number (Ghana Card),” she stressed.