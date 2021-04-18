Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors swears in new board

New Board Members

The Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) has sworn into the office an 11-member board to steer the affairs of the body over the next three years.

The new executive board is made up of members with vast experience in finance, taxation, engineering, corporate governance, accounting, management, marketing and oil and gas.



Mrs Ivy Apea Owusu, CEO of Cirrus Oil Services Limited, was retained as Chairperson of the reconstituted board. She has over 20 years of experience in the Energy Sector and was instrumental in the successful implementation of the downstream sector deregulation policies and also spearheaded a wide range of health and education-related community activities.



“On behalf of my colleague board members, I’d like to say that we are very honoured to be granted this opportunity to serve not only CBOD but Mother Ghana as well,” she said.



“We hope that our work over the next 36 months will impact positively on the petroleum industry and the overall Ghanaian economy.”



The CBOD serves as the advocacy, lobby and representative body of the downstream petroleum industry. It also functions as an industry research and strategy unit committed to enhancing the industry's commercial viability and sustainability.

It is the representative body of Bulk Import, Distribution and Export Companies (BIDECs) as well as Storage Depots and other Petroleum Service Providers in the downstream petroleum industry.



CBOD operates as an active and responsible industry player partnering allied agencies for national development while coordinating and facilitating healthy cooperation and competition amongst members.



Other members of the new board for CBOD for the 2021-24 term are Nana Adwoa Serwaa Kuma-Duah, a Chartered Accountant with over 16 years of experience in finance and petroleum, Alex Amoaku, a Civil Engineer with over 22 years of experience in the petroleum downstream sector, Amentor Sam Aziakar, the Operations and Marketing Manager at Goenergy Company Limited, and Jones-Mensah, the Managing Director of Dominion International Petroleum Limited.



The rest are Elton Dusi, the CEO of Maranatha Oil Services Limited, Gifty Ashiley, a Risk Analyst with over twelve years of experience in Oil and Gas Management, Kingsley Sarpong, the Managing Director of Chase Petroleum Ghana Limited, Michael Mensah, a Chemical Engineer and Project Management Professional, Yaw Koduah-Sarpong, a qualified Accountant and Yvette Ayele Selormey, the Managing Director for Downstream at Sahara Energy Group.