Ghana-China trade volume exceeds US$7.4 billion

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Lu Kun

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has disclosed that the trading volume between Ghana and China has exceeded US$7.4 billion.

This, she said, makes China Ghana's largest trading partner.



She made this known when she received the open papers of Lu Kun, the Ambassador-designate of the People's Republic of China to Ghana, in Accra.



She conveyed her best wishes to the ambassador ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on February 12, 2021, stating that the preceding year, 2020, which was the year of the rat, witnessed the further consolidation of relations between Ghana and China as the two countries marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.



She said that the two countries will continue to work towards reinforcing cooperation by collaborating on a wide range of bilateral and international issues bordering on economic, trade, investment, technology, security, among others.

She also gave assurances of Ghana’s continued solidarity and mutual support in the global fight against the coronavirus which has severely impacted the global economy.



On the back of that, she expressed appreciation to the Government of China for the invaluable support and timely supply of medical items including PCR Machines and Personal Protective Equipment to assist Ghana’s fight against the pandemic.



Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey also recalled the commitment and immense contribution of the former Ambassador of China to Ghana towards the sustained growth of Ghana-China relations during his tenure of office and expressed the hope that Lu Kun will continue that, strengthening the already excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.