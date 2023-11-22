Ghana Civil Aviation Authority grants McDan Air operators license

A private jet acquired by McDan Aviation

Source: Business24

In a monumental development for Ghana's aviation industry, McDan Airlines a leading aviation company, has acquired a commercial air carrier license.

This milestone achievement has garnered much praise from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), lauding McDan's commitment in reshaping the face of aviation in the country.



The GCAA, the regulatory body responsible for overseeing civil aviation activities in Ghana, expressed confidence in McDan Aviation’s entry into the commercial airline sector.



The granting of the air carrier licence signifies a major turning point in Ghana's aviation landscape, with McDan poised to ignite a wave of positive transformation.



Speaking at a ceremony for the presentation of the licence, Deputy Director-General of the GCAA commended McDan for its unwavering dedication to excellence and significant contributions to the logistics industry.



He stated that "McDan's acquisition of a commercial air carrier license signals a major leap forward in Ghana's aviation sector. We believe that their unique approach and unwavering commitment to safety and quality will revolutionize the airline industry, propelling Ghana to new heights."

McDan Airlines, the aviation arm of the McDan Group, is now poised to take flight with an impressive fleet of aircraft that boasts cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art amenities, and a steadfast commitment to safety.



This strategic move not only solidifies McDan's position as an industry leader but also positions Ghana as a hub of excellence in the global aviation arena.



With the acquisition of the commercial air carrier license, McDan Aviation is all set to uplift the travel experience for passengers with emphasis on comfort, efficiency, and top-notch customer service.



The new airline aims to redefine air travel in Ghana and position itself as a preferred choice for domestic and international flights.



Furthermore, McDan's entry into the airline industry is expected to bring about a surge in job opportunities, both directly and indirectly for the benefit of the nation's economy.

GCAA is optimistic that this venture will attract foreign investments into the country and promote extensive growth in the tourism sector, elevating Ghana's position as a prominent tourist destination in Africa.



The granting of the commercial air carrier license also underscores McDan Group's commitment to adhering to the strict safety and regulatory standards set forth by the GCAA. The company's emphasis on comprehensive pilot training, robust maintenance protocols, and continual improvement of safety measures ensures the highest level of security for passengers.



In response to being granted the license, Dr Daniel McKorley, the visionary founder of the McDan Group, expressed gratitude to the GCAA for its support and guidance throughout the process.



He stated, "We are honored to receive the commercial air carrier license from the GCAA. McDan's foray into the airline industry is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our zeal to contribute to Ghana's aviation sector. We look forward to revolutionizing air travel within Ghana and beyond."



As Ghana celebrates this significant milestone in the nation's aviation history, it is evident that McDan Group's acquisition of the commercial air carrier license has set the stage for a remarkable transformation in the industry.

With the GCAA's endorsement and McDan's dedication to excellence, Ghana is on the brink of an exciting new era in aviation that is sure to captivate the world's attention.



Background



McDan Aviation first entered Ghana’s air travel space in February 2007 with an Air Carriers Licence (ACL) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in February 2007 to operate non-scheduled air-cargo service.



The company currently operates three private jets and a helicopter and provides services such as private jet charter services to individuals to any destination of the world and a helicopter Services for touring, air ambulance, bullion services among others.



It also offers other Fixed Base Operator services including passenger handling, aircraft fueling and maintenance, aircraft handling and ground administration services.

McDan Aviation provides priority immigration services including visa on arrival, lounge services, luxury car rentals, spa services, fine dining upon request, ground handling services, rump services and may more.