Ghana Cocoa Board & Ministry of Tourism launch National Chocolate Week

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah speaking at the event

This year’s National Chocolate Week has been officially launched under the theme, ‘Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana’.

The official launch event which took place at the plush Marriot Hotel was graced with the presence of the Information Minister-designate, Honourable Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and other dignitaries. This year’s National Chocolate Week is a collaboration between The Ghana Cocoa Board and the Ministry of Tourism.



During his speech, the minister-designate urged all stakeholders to play their respective roles in telling the Ghana chocolate or Cocoa story in a way that will ultimately drive consumption not only during this week-long but also throughout the year and beyond. The chocolate week he mentioned, is to compliment Valentine’s day and encourage the consumption of Ghana cocoa.



The event witnessed a good performance to the Chocolate Song composed by Kofi Kinaata and Amerado.



When invited guests got to the venue, they were greeted by a cocoa farm entrance to bring to life the essence of the event. It also gave guests the opportunity to see in real life, the cocoa tree and the cocoa pods.



There was also an exhibition where the media, dignitaries, and other invited guests had the opportunity to engage with Chocolatiers who make wonderful products like facial bar soaps and scrubs, chocolate muffins, and assorted Chocolate bars all from Ghana Cocoa.

The launch was climaxed with the unveiling of the biggest Cocoa Pod Ghana has ever witnessed amidst fireworks and jubilation.



The week-Long celebration will begin with Brand Activation at selected transport terminals and banks, from 8th to 14th February 2021 where patrons get free chocolates after patronising some services.



The excitement continues at the first-ever GH Chocolate City at the Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout, the place to see and be seen. Meet your favourite radio and TV personalities, and a place you get to relive the chocolate journey and share your Chocolate moment on digital platforms and win prizes under strict covid protocols.



Other activities include the Inter-University Hall Cocoa Quiz competition, chocolate story competition, and the bus.



The coming week indeed promises to be exciting. Don’t be left out of the fun, take a picture of yourself enjoying any chocolate product or share any interesting experience you had with chocolate on your social media handles with any of the hashtag:

#GhanaChocolateWeek’21



#EatGhChocolate



#Ghchocolatereigns



tag COCOBOD and win some exciting prizes.



Be part of this grand celebration! Eat Chocolate; Stay Healthy; Grow Ghana.