Ghana Gas board hold talks with Ghana Cylinder CEO over takeover

Board of GNGC in a group photo with the CEO of GCMC, Genevieve Sackey

The Board of Directors of Ghana National Gas Company Limited (GNGC) on Tuesday hosted the new Chief Executive Officer for Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMC), Madam Genevieve Sackey. The discussion was about Ghana National Gas Company taking over the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company.

This engagement was borne out of the President’s approval for GNGC to acquire Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited.



The meeting was held at the boardroom of GNGC and was a success. The new Managing Director of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company, Genevieve Sackey, was full of praise after the discussion and assured the board of Ghana Gas of her readiness to cooperate and commitment to deliver on the mandate of the Company.



As the Cylinder Manufacturing Company's mission states, they will make available safe and affordable LPG cylinders, cookwares and other fabricated products on the domestic and export markets by highly motivated staff providing an acceptable level of returns to stakeholders.



The LPG cylinder recirculation module, when fully implemented, will put a stop to the process where individuals take their cylinders to the gas filling station for refill before taking them to their various homes. This module was formulated as a result of the deadly gas explosion at the Atomic Junction. As part of this module, Ghana Gas has secured license to construct an LPG bottling plant at Axim in the Western region.

The LPG bottling plant is designed to take LPG from the source of its production and bottling the commodity in LPG cylinders, which will be sent to the market.



With this arrangement, LPG cylinder manufacturing will be key to the success of the recirculation module. Being a cylinder manufacturing company, Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company is part of the value chain for the recirculation module. Their primary responsibility on this module is to produce quality LPG cylinders and their associated maintenance.



Being an LPG producer and a licensed company for the recirculation module, Ghana Gas recognizes the need to have a reliable LPG cylinder manufacturing company. It is at the backdrop of this recognition that Ghana Gas is taking over GCMC to give it financial phase lift and to promote market viability of GCMC.



At the board meeting were the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gas Dr. Ben K. D. Asante, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli , Stephen Sumani Nayina, Madam Delphine Dogbegah, and Nana Asiaa Benneh Beyeemah I.