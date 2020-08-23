Business News

Ghana Infectious Disease Centre receives IFC EDGE certification

Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC)

The Ghana Infectious Disease Centre, a private sector driven facility, built in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has Thursday, received certification from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) green building program.

The 100-bed facility would reduce energy use by about 23 percent due to energy-saving lighting and air conditioners together with specially insulated walls and ceilings.



The building would also reduce water use by almost a third with low-flow faucets in bathrooms, dual-flush toilets, and water-efficient landscaping.



Mr Senyo Hosi, Managing Trustee of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, which financed the Centre, said, “Receiving IFC’s EDGE certification substantiates the promise we made to deliver a world-class facility that will serve Ghana in a sustainable way and at a lower cost.”



Mr Ronke Ogunsulire, IFC Country Manager Ghana, said, “IFC is proud to support Ghana’s fight against COVID-19 through the EDGE certification of this historic centre. The money saved from reduced utility costs can be used for critical items such as additional medical equipment to contribute to saving even more lives.”

Green buildings were considered an important component of Ghana’s transition to a lower-carbon future as specified in the country’s agreed contributions under the Paris Agreement, the framework for the coordinated international effort to tackle climate change.



IFC’s EDGE program was launched in 2014 to mainstream and support the construction of green buildings to help fight climate change. The program is active in 170 countries.



It is a member of the World Bank Group.



In Ghana, EDGE has certified eight large buildings since 2017 in the health, hospitality, retail, and financial sectors, and was encouraging developers to adopt the green building techniques

