Ghana Manufacturing Awards: Full list of winners

A section of the winners

Source: Ghana Manufacturing Awards

The 2021 Ghana Manufacturing Awards has been held. The event was held at Kempinski Hotel on Friday, May 28.

Below is the full list of winners.



1. Promising Manufacturing Company Of The Year



Mchammah Engineering Company Limited



2. Beverages Producing Company Of The Year - Non-Alcoholic



Blowchem Industries Limited (Bel Beverages)



3. Fabrication Company Of The Year



Harlequin International Ghana



4. Steel Manufacturing Company Of The Year



Fabrimetal Ghana Limited



5. Brand Of The Year Award



Poly Tanks Ghana Limited



6. Excellence In Corporate Social Responsibility



Fabrimetal Ghana Limited



7. Ceo Of The Year



Mr. Pawan Aidasani (Jay Kay Industries & Investments Limited)

8. Manufacturing Company Of The Year



B5 Plus Limited



9. Water Producing Company Of The Year



Twellium Industrial Company Limited (Verna)



10. Food Processing Company Of The Year



De United Foods Industries Gh Limited (Indomie)



11. Best Growing Manufacturing Company Of The Year



Gold Coast Food, Herbs And Spices (Sankofa Natural Spices)



12. Agro-Processing Company Of The Year



Wilmar Africa Limited



13. Roofing Manufacturing Company Of The Year



Rocksters Roofing Systems Limited



14. Bottling Company Of The Year



Blowchem Industries Limited



15. Electrical Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Alpha Tnd Limited



16. Marketing Campaign Of The Year



Wilmar Africa Limited (Fortune Rice & Frytol)



17. Excellence In Health, Safety Environment And Quality



Alpha Tnd Limited



18. Excellence In Health, Safety Environment And Quality



Royal Crown Packaging Limited



19. Manufacturing Innovations Award



Magnifico Limited



20. Entrepreneur Of The Year



Dr. Kwaku Oteng (Angel Group Of Companies)



21. Beverages Producing Company Of The Year - Alcoholic



Adonko Bitters Limited (Adonko)



22. Paper Product Manufacturing Company Of The Year



Jay Kay Industries & Investments Limited

23. Cosmetic Manufacturing Company Of The Year



Mgl Naturals Mansuki Ghana Limited



24. Export Manufacturing Company Of The Year



Blue Skies



25. Ceramic Manufacturing Company



Twyford Ceramics (Keda Ghana)



26. Cement Manufacturing Company Of Year



Ghacem Limited



27. Confectionary Products Manufacturing Company Of The Year



Twellium Industrial Company Limited (Mcberry)



28. Watch Manufacturing Company Of The Year



Caveman Watches



Special Recognition Award



29. Covid Response Initiative Award



Blowchem Industries Limited

30. Emerging Brand Of The Year Award



Dominion Paints Manufacturing Company



31. Industrialist Of The Year



Mr Mike Mukesh Thakwani



32. 1D1F Honorary Award (Drinks)



Ekumfie Fruits And Juices Factory



33. 1D1F Honorary Awards (Steel)



B5 Plus Group



34. 1D1F Financial Service Provider Of The Year



Agricultural Development Bank Of Ghana (Adb)



35. Product Of The Year



Caveman Watches



35. Leadership Excellence Award



Mr. Pankaj Bhati (Alpha Tnd Limited)