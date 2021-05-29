Ghana Manufacturing Awards: Full list of winners

The 2021 Ghana Manufacturing Awards has been held. The event was held at Kempinski Hotel on Friday, May 28.
Below is the full list of winners.
1. Promising Manufacturing Company Of The Year
Mchammah Engineering Company Limited
2. Beverages Producing Company Of The Year - Non-Alcoholic
Blowchem Industries Limited (Bel Beverages)
3. Fabrication Company Of The Year
Harlequin International Ghana
4. Steel Manufacturing Company Of The Year
Fabrimetal Ghana Limited
5. Brand Of The Year Award
Poly Tanks Ghana Limited
6. Excellence In Corporate Social Responsibility
Fabrimetal Ghana Limited
7. Ceo Of The Year
Mr. Pawan Aidasani (Jay Kay Industries & Investments Limited)
8. Manufacturing Company Of The Year
B5 Plus Limited
9. Water Producing Company Of The Year
Twellium Industrial Company Limited (Verna)
10. Food Processing Company Of The Year
De United Foods Industries Gh Limited (Indomie)
11. Best Growing Manufacturing Company Of The Year
Gold Coast Food, Herbs And Spices (Sankofa Natural Spices)
12. Agro-Processing Company Of The Year
Wilmar Africa Limited
13. Roofing Manufacturing Company Of The Year
Rocksters Roofing Systems Limited
14. Bottling Company Of The Year
Blowchem Industries Limited
15. Electrical Manufacturing Company Of The Year
Alpha Tnd Limited
16. Marketing Campaign Of The Year
Wilmar Africa Limited (Fortune Rice & Frytol)
17. Excellence In Health, Safety Environment And Quality
Alpha Tnd Limited
18. Excellence In Health, Safety Environment And Quality
Royal Crown Packaging Limited
19. Manufacturing Innovations Award
Magnifico Limited
20. Entrepreneur Of The Year
Dr. Kwaku Oteng (Angel Group Of Companies)
21. Beverages Producing Company Of The Year - Alcoholic
Adonko Bitters Limited (Adonko)
22. Paper Product Manufacturing Company Of The Year
Jay Kay Industries & Investments Limited
23. Cosmetic Manufacturing Company Of The Year
Mgl Naturals Mansuki Ghana Limited
24. Export Manufacturing Company Of The Year
Blue Skies
25. Ceramic Manufacturing Company
Twyford Ceramics (Keda Ghana)
26. Cement Manufacturing Company Of Year
Ghacem Limited
27. Confectionary Products Manufacturing Company Of The Year
Twellium Industrial Company Limited (Mcberry)
28. Watch Manufacturing Company Of The Year
Caveman Watches
Special Recognition Award
29. Covid Response Initiative Award
Blowchem Industries Limited
30. Emerging Brand Of The Year Award
Dominion Paints Manufacturing Company
31. Industrialist Of The Year
Mr Mike Mukesh Thakwani
32. 1D1F Honorary Award (Drinks)
Ekumfie Fruits And Juices Factory
33. 1D1F Honorary Awards (Steel)
B5 Plus Group
34. 1D1F Financial Service Provider Of The Year
Agricultural Development Bank Of Ghana (Adb)
35. Product Of The Year
Caveman Watches
35. Leadership Excellence Award
Mr. Pankaj Bhati (Alpha Tnd Limited)