Ghana Manufacturing Awards: Full list of winners

Ghana Manufacturing Awards 21 A section of the winners

Sat, 29 May 2021 Source: Ghana Manufacturing Awards

The 2021 Ghana Manufacturing Awards has been held. The event was held at Kempinski Hotel on Friday, May 28.

Below is the full list of winners.

1. Promising Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Mchammah Engineering Company Limited

2. Beverages Producing Company Of The Year - Non-Alcoholic

Blowchem Industries Limited (Bel Beverages)

3. Fabrication Company Of The Year

Harlequin International Ghana

4. Steel Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Fabrimetal Ghana Limited

5. Brand Of The Year Award

Poly Tanks Ghana Limited

6. Excellence In Corporate Social Responsibility

Fabrimetal Ghana Limited

7. Ceo Of The Year

Mr. Pawan Aidasani (Jay Kay Industries & Investments Limited)

8. Manufacturing Company Of The Year

B5 Plus Limited

9. Water Producing Company Of The Year

Twellium Industrial Company Limited (Verna)

10. Food Processing Company Of The Year

De United Foods Industries Gh Limited (Indomie)

11. Best Growing Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Gold Coast Food, Herbs And Spices (Sankofa Natural Spices)

12. Agro-Processing Company Of The Year

Wilmar Africa Limited

13. Roofing Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Rocksters Roofing Systems Limited

14. Bottling Company Of The Year

Blowchem Industries Limited

15. Electrical Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Alpha Tnd Limited

16. Marketing Campaign Of The Year

Wilmar Africa Limited (Fortune Rice & Frytol)

17. Excellence In Health, Safety Environment And Quality

Alpha Tnd Limited

18. Excellence In Health, Safety Environment And Quality

Royal Crown Packaging Limited

19. Manufacturing Innovations Award

Magnifico Limited

20. Entrepreneur Of The Year

Dr. Kwaku Oteng (Angel Group Of Companies)

21. Beverages Producing Company Of The Year - Alcoholic

Adonko Bitters Limited (Adonko)

22. Paper Product Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Jay Kay Industries & Investments Limited

23. Cosmetic Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Mgl Naturals Mansuki Ghana Limited

24. Export Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Blue Skies

25. Ceramic Manufacturing Company

Twyford Ceramics (Keda Ghana)

26. Cement Manufacturing Company Of Year

Ghacem Limited

27. Confectionary Products Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Twellium Industrial Company Limited (Mcberry)

28. Watch Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Caveman Watches

Special Recognition Award

29. Covid Response Initiative Award

Blowchem Industries Limited

30. Emerging Brand Of The Year Award

Dominion Paints Manufacturing Company

31. Industrialist Of The Year

Mr Mike Mukesh Thakwani

32. 1D1F Honorary Award (Drinks)

Ekumfie Fruits And Juices Factory

33. 1D1F Honorary Awards (Steel)

B5 Plus Group

34. 1D1F Financial Service Provider Of The Year

Agricultural Development Bank Of Ghana (Adb)

35. Product Of The Year

Caveman Watches

35. Leadership Excellence Award

Mr. Pankaj Bhati (Alpha Tnd Limited)

Source: Ghana Manufacturing Awards
