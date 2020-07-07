Business News

Ghana Manufacturing Awards: Tobinco boss named CEO of the year

The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Samuel Nana Amo Tobbin I has been adjudged the ‘C.E.O of the Year’ at the just ended Ghana Manufacturing Awards.

He surpassed all his competitors, who are high ranking Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) including the C.E.O of Rockstars Roofing System Limited, Mr. Alfred Kwadwo Danquah.



Nana Amo Tobbin I, who is a well-known businessman in Ghana, has established about 11 companies under the Tobinco Group of Companies which has given employment to thousands of people in Ghana and West African countries where the group operates.



His hard work, has gained a lot of recognition both national and internationally including that of the GMAs which was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra over the weekend.



Aside the ‘C.E.O of the Year’ award, the leading producer of pharmaceutical products in West Africa, Entrance Pharmaceutical and Research Centre, a member of the Tobinco Group, also won the Manufacturing Company of the Year-the ultimate prize of the night.



The Entrance Pharmaceutical and Research Centre competed with GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, the Coca-Cola Bottling Company Limited of Ghana, BlowChem Industries Limited (Producers of Bel beverages) and the Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited.

Per the Citation given, Entrance’s chances were boosted by the production of Hydroxychloroquine (endorsed medical product by the World Health Organisation for the treatment of Covid-19 patients) which were presented to the Government last month to help fight the Covid-19.



Receiving the awards on behalf of the companies and Nana Amo Tobbin I, the Managing Director (MD) for Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre, Mr Kwadwo Asare Twerefour, said, the firm has really worked hard and therefore deserves the honour, adding that the Group will work harder to make Mother Ghana proud.



The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industries, Robert Ahomka Lindsay, who was the Guest of Honour at the event, commended all the 32 winners and all Manufacturing Firms in the country for their performance during this Covid-19 era.



He, therefore, tasked them to unite and work to push Ghana forward.



“To all winners, ‘Ayeeko’, well done. We expect more. The Journey is clear that, Ghana has a future and the future lies on Industrial Transformation and change, and you as the manufacturers, one of the keys players”, he encouraged.

Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre, recently presented 1,000 courses of Hydroxychloroquine worth over GHS100, 000 and 18,000 bottles of Foligrow to the Ministry of Health (MOH).



The donation was aimed at supporting the government in the fight against CoVID-19 in the country. Hydroxychloroquine has been endorsed by WHO for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.



The valuable items were received by the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye in Accra today (Wednesday, June 17th 2020).



COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin are said to recover quickly but the drugs were not available locally on a large scale, aside from the cost of drug shooting up on the international market.

