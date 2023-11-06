Ghana Mutual Prosperity Dialogues: We are deliberate about supporting the private sector – Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has reiterated government’s commitment to collaborating with the private sector to drive economic growth and transformation.

His remarks came in an exclusive interview following the inaugural Ghana Mutual Prosperity Dialogues (GMPD), where he emphasized the government’s willingness to engage in partnership and its determination to address economic challenges for the collective benefit of the nation.



“We are all looking for that space to work towards the achievement of a common goal. This is coming on the back of challenging economic circumstances, which have started easing within the space of 10 months. We have managed to reduce inflation by 16%, our growth is still at 3%, double what is expected and the currency has been stabilizing between February and now.”

“So, the deep resilience of the Ghanaian is evident and the question now becomes how government can be more deliberate about supporting the private sector to catalyze economic growth,” the Minister said.



Acknowledging the challenges faced by businesses, particularly in their nascent stages, Mr. Ofori-Atta stressed the importance of a full appreciation of these obstacles with government continuing with intentionality in offering the necessary support.