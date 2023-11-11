Ghana Navy to recover lost Zipline drones

File photo of a Zipline drone

Source: GNA

The Ghana Navy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Fly Zipline Ghana Limited to recover the company’s lost drones.

The company, which operates delivery drones, has lost drones and supplies along major river bodies nationwide.



A statement issued on Thursday said the MoU, signed on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the Naval Headquarters, Burma Camp, Accra, will allow the Navy to assist in the recovery of the company’s missing drones and supplies.



The agreement, signed by Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), and Mr Mawuli Atiemo, the General Manager Fly Zipline Ghana Limited, also seeks to enhance collaborations in capacity building and training opportunities between the two institutions.



Rear Admiral Yakubu said the agreement was a good step that was in accordance with the Ghana Navy’s principal objective of providing sea defence and maritime support.



He said Fly Zipline Ghana’s request for assistance was timely and within the capabilities of the Navy.

The CNS said the collaborations would enhance capacity building and afford training opportunities between the two institutions.



He also revealed plans for the Navy to develop a Drone Squadron, which he said will oversee the operation of its drones to aid in search and rescue missions.



Mr Mawuli Atiemo stated that the signing of the MoU would strengthen collaboration in sharing ideas that would benefit the country.



The Ghana Navy last April offered Fly Zipline Ghana access to its Maritime Operations Centre and its web-based monitoring platform.



This was done so that the Navy could track and follow Zipline’s flight operations and respond swiftly if a drone or supply fell into any of the water bodies over which Zipline operates.