Ghana, Nigeria missing from list of Best Airports in Africa

Kotoka International Airport

Durban King Shaka Airport has been named the Skytrax Best Regional Airport in Africa 2023.

The South African airport led the pack, closely followed by the Marrakech, Kigali, and Bloemfontein.



No airport in West Africa made the list, despite recent heavy investment in on-ground infrastructure in some countries in the sub-region such as Senegal, Nigeria, and Ghana.



The World Airport Awards are prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey.

They are regarded as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports. The survey and awards are independent of any airport control, influence or input.



There is no entry fee or any type of payment by an airport (or other third party) to be included in the survey or awards, with the survey and awards process fully funded by Skytrax.