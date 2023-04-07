Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo launch event held in Accra

L-R Co-Founders of GPLE: Anna Agyekum & Victoria Agyekum, Chris Hughton and Ama K Abebrese

Source: On Point Property Management Ltd

On Point Property Management Ltd is proud to announce the successful launch event of the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo (GPLE) on March 30, 2023.

In attendance, the movers and shakers of Accra’s richly diverse property development sector welcomed an evening of business collaborations and power networking. Created in 2017 to educate, inspire, bridge the gap with the global diaspora, and present viable opportunities within every aspect of the property industry, the event drew over 180 guests keen to learn more about the GPLE 3 up-and-coming events being held in three continents the US, the UK, and Ghana.



The launch began with a private cocktail reception at the Alisa Hotel in the heart of Accra.



The launch set the tone for the evening and whet attendees’ appetites about what Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo has in store for the rest of the year. Guests were treated to appetizing horsd'oeuvres and complimentary cocktails and music throughout the evening.



Live endorsements came from Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo, National president of the Ghana Bar Association.



During Mr, Boafo speech, he was delighted to announce the partnership with GPLE & On Point Property clients to have access to a panel-selected team of lawyers assisting the diaspora with all legal matters.

The night was hosted by award-winning actress, TV presenter, and producer Ama K Abebrese with special guests speakers from HE Harriet Thompson, British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Akwasi Ababio –CEO of Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, and Samuel Amegayibor the Executive Secretary at Ghana Real estate (GREDA). All collectively supported the GPLE.



Many of Accra’s leading real estate development companies were also in attendance, including Gold Key Properties, Devtraco Ltd, Imperial Homes, Beaufort Properties, Clifton Homes Properties, Whitewall Properties, to name a few.



Alisa Hotels, Eleven Eleven & Locus Estates proudly sponsored the GPLE



launch. After an amazing turnout and overwhelmingly positive feedback, On Point Property Management cemented its place as one of the most pioneering property launches in the country, bringing the industry together!































