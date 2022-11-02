Ghana Property and Lifestyle Expo celebrates its 6th edition

Officials of GPLE

The biggest celebration of African lifestyle and property outside of the continent is back and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

The Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo (GPLE), the brainchild of real estate powerhouse duo Anna and Victoria Agyekum, returns to London after two years of being held virtually due to the pandemic.



The two-day event will take place at the Pestana Hotel, Chelsea Bridge, on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th November, 2022. Tickets are available here.



With the skyline of Ghana’s capital Accra starting to resemble the skyline of modern world cities, and celebrities from Michaela Coel, Tina Knowles and Usher making a bee-line to the country, visitors will be able to meet some of the biggest and most reputable property developers, established banks and lifestyle brands in the sector and gain a unique insight into buying a home in the burgeoning West African market.



GPLE is the perfect “one-stop shop” for anyone looking for new investment opportunities, holiday or family homes. As well as being a great weekend for people who are passionate about property, GPLE also offers attendees brilliant networking opportunities.



The organisers are proud to partner with key sponsors: Goldkey Properties (Lead Sponsor), VAAL Real Estate (Silver Sponsor) and Bronze Sponsor (Devtraco Plus).



Anna, who alongside sister Victoria, is also the co-founder of parent company On Point Property Management Ltd, said: “We are delighted to be back in person with a live event for the 6th Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo. Once again we have some of Africa’s leading property developers and experts on hand to advise potential buyers on how to navigate making one of the biggest purchases of their lives. If you are at all interested in property in Ghana, this event is a must.”

Victoria added: “We started the event to solve the problem many people, especially in the diaspora, had with buying properties on the continent and in particular Ghana. We’d heard about some of the more challenging experiences and so we decided to combine our experience in property and our local and regional knowledge to support people in safely buying their dream property in Africa.”



Alongside property, lifestyle exhibitors will be showcasing all Ghana, dubbed the gateway to Africa, has to offer in tourism, culture, products, goods and services. The organisers have assembled a brilliant array of guest speakers and industry experts to answer any queries, speak about business opportunities, and offer practical advice. In addition, there will be presentations, networking and face-to-face access to a wide range of specialists to help and guide attendees on their property or investment purchase in Ghana.



Mr Papa Kow Bartels, Head of Trade & Investment, Ghana High Commission UK & Ireland, said: “I am extremely excited as always as I anticipate the 6th edition of the Ghana Property and lifestyle Style Expo. The GPLE has become the foremost convergence of experts, developers, and the movers and shakers of the property and lifestyle ecosystem in Ghana. As a lay person continuously desiring and yearning to know more about the industry in Ghana, I have found this annual event rewarding, informative and the must-be-hub for insight and knowledge sharing on the property space in Ghana.



“You don't want to miss this event for anything else. I completely endorse this event.”





















