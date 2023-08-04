Ghana Revenue Authority defends Safaritech contract amidst controversy

GRA boss, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has staunchly defended its contract with Safaritech Ghana Limited for conducting forensic audits on telecom companies.

This came after Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George raised an alarm about Safaritech's legitimacy and credibility, claiming it had been delisted and operating from a barber shop.



Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), James Klutse Avedzi, issued a two-week ultimatum in July, demanding GRA to provide information about the contract.



GRA, in a statement on August 3, 2023, clarified that the organisation had diligently fulfilled all legal requirements while engaging Safaritech Ghana Limited.



"To begin with, the Authority, in executing its mandate as a public service organisation, carries out due diligence, particularly when engaging the services of third parties to assist in mobilising revenue", the statement said.



"In the specific case of Safaritech Ghana Limited (SGL) GRA took reasonable and appropriate steps to satisfy all legal requirements to procure the services of SGL to carry out forensic audits on telecommunication companies in Ghana among other services", the tax body insisted.

It said Safaritech "has satisfactorily executed its duties in collaboration with GRA officials since the contract was signed in 2018".



GRA denied claims that it has signed a contract with Safaritech UK.



"It must be noted that the Authority has not signed any contract with Safaritech UK, and has no business dealings with that entity," he said.



Notably, Safaritech Ghana Limited's work earlier in January 2023 had resulted in MTN Ghana facing a controversial tax liability of over GH¢8.2 billion, sparking a dispute between the telecommunications giant and the GRA over tax quotations.