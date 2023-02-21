Ghana, UK commit to biodiversity protection

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor and King Charles III

Ghana and the United Kingdom (UK) have renewed their commitment to biodiversity protection and preservation, during the ‘Nature Action – Private Sector Mobilisation Event,’ organised by the government of UK.

The programme seeks to catalyse and demonstrate delivery of the ‘Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework’, a landmark international agreement adopted by the 15th session of the Conference of Parties of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP15.2) held in Montreal, Canada.



The Framework seeks to galvanise urgent and transformative action by governments, subnational and local governments, and with the involvement of all of society to halt and reverse biodiversity losses and contribute to objectives of the Convention on Biological Diversity and its protocols.



Despite its importance to human well-being and a healthy planet, the world’s biodiversity is deteriorating at unprecedented rates – posing a serious threat to human survival.



The event therefore brought together governments, indigenous peoples, the private sector and civil society to support delivery of the framework’s ten-point Plan for financing biodiversity and shift toward a nature and climate-positive economy.



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, at the event said Ghana is fully committed to biodiversity protection and preservation for a healthy planet.

Biodiversity, he observed, provides several benefits including food, medicine, energy, clean air and water, security from natural disasters as well as recreation and cultural inspiration.



However, he said biodiversity loss is synonymous with forest and wildlife loss – which constitutes a vast ecosystem of varying fauna and flora, and Ghana’s commitment to halt forest and wildlife loss includes a promise to protect the world’s biodiversity.



According to the minister, the Global Biodiversity Framework aligns with the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forest and Land Use, which Ghana signed at COP26 in 2021.



To this end, he acknowledged that Ghana endorses the ten-point plan of the Global Biodiversity Framework and is committed to working with other governments and partners to protect and conserve biodiversity.



He used the occasion to charge developed countries to work with developing countries to protect the world’s forests and biodiversity.

Using the cocoa value chain as an example, Mr. Jinapor said despite the chocolate industry’s value being over US$130billion, Ghana and Ivory Coast – which produce over 60 percent of the world’s cocoa beans – get less than 5 percent of the chocolate market’s value.



To empower developing countries in continuing their work on biodiversity protection, the minister asked developed countries not to adopt policies that continuously impoverish developing countries.



“The duty to protect biodiversity is a collective one, and we must all work together to ensure a safe and healthy planet for current and future generations,” the minister said.



The event was held at Lancaster House in London, and was followed by a working reception hosted by the British monarch, King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace, the official London residence and royal palace of the monarch.