Ghana Water Company Limited drags 22 persons to court over unpaid bills

Ghana Water Company Limited

The Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has dragged 22 customers to court for failing to pay their water bills.

According to the GWCL, the customers owe a total of GH¢198,762.07 and have not settled their bills.



The company says although they have made several efforts in retrieving the bills, the customers have not paid.



It added that it had no other option than to drag them to court.

Although some of the defaulters arrived in court, the judge at Asokwa District Court insisted that the landlords attend in person.



The case has been adjourned until August 28, 2023.



Speaking to journalists after the sitting, Ashanti South Regional Manager of GWCL, Ing. Edward Kwabena said “I want to urge our customers to make every effort to pay for the water they consume. The inability of customers to pay their bills is a matter of attitude, and that is why I am calling on all Ghanaians to pay for the water they use. When bills are paid on time, it helps us to continue to provide water to homes.”