Ghana Water Limited to embark on arrears collection in Tema

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWL) will, from Monday, April 15, embark on an exercise to collect all arrears owed by its customers in the Tema Region.

The Tema Area Management of the Company stated this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday.



The task force would be dispatched for the exercise to retrieve all arrears.



It, therefore, advised customers to promptly settle all outstanding bills by visiting the nearest pay points.

Customers, the statement said, could also use the Momo short code, *170# for MTN users, and *110#* for Telecel and AT users, as well as download the company’s customer app for convenient payment.



“Please pay your water bill now to avoid any disconnection and embarrassment,” the communication added.