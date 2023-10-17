Ghana, Zimbabwe must work towards strong trade cooperation – Prof. Dodoo

Professor Alex Dodoo, Director General of the Ghana Standards Authority

Director General of the Ghana Standards Authority, Professor Alex Dodoo has called on Ghana and Zimbabwe to take advantage of trade and investment avenues under the General Cooperation Agreement.

The agreement which was signed between Ghana and Zimbabwe in June this year seeks to tap into favourable trade conditions created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).



Speaking at the 2023 World Standards Day Celebrations held in Zimbabwe last week, Prof. Alex Dodoo said the GCA presents a unique opportunity to create wealth and improve livelihoods.



He added that the GCA is expected to pave way for the establishment of Ghana-Zimbabwe Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation to focus on key areas of development.



“The areas of collaboration include Trade; Transport; Agriculture; Fisheries; Livestock Breeding; Industry; Mining; Culture; Education; Health; Environmental Protection; Water Engineering; Sports; ICT among others,” the GSA boss explained.



He therefore called for strong trade ties between Ghana and Zimbabwe in order to propel the growth and livelihoods of people from both countries.



The theme for this year's World Standards Day was; “Shared Vision for a Better World: Incorporating SDG3 - Good Health and Well-being.”

The day is marked annually on October 14th to pay tribute to the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts worldwide who develop voluntary technical agreements published as International Standards.



GCA signing



Earlier in June this year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa witnessed the signing of the General Cooperation Agreement.



The agreement was signed on behalf of Ghana by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong and Finance and Economic Development Minister of Zimbabwe, Professor Mthuli Ncube.



