'Ghana a safe, peaceful destination for investments' – Akufo-Addo woos Spanish investors

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has persuaded Spanish businessmen to invest in Ghana, as he described the West African country as a haven of peace.

“As most of you know, Ghana is a haven of peace, security and stability, indeed, the safest country in West Africa, where legitimate investments are protected. We have witnessed, through the ballot box, three (3) peaceful transfers of power from one political party to another in the twenty-eight (28) year period of the 4th Republic,” Nana Akufo-Addo.



“We have, over the period, put in place measures needed to reduce the cost of doing business, improve the business environment, and made the Ghanaian economy not only one of the most business-friendly economies in Africa but also one of the fastest-growing economies in the world between 2017 and 2020,” he added.



Nana Akufo-Addo said these on Monday, 29 March 2021, when he held a meeting with Spanish investors who are desirous of investing in Ghana on the sidelines of the “Focus Africa 2023” Conference, held in Madrid, Spain.



Focus Africa 2023 Conference defines Spanish foreign action in Africa until 2023 and forms part of the Spanish Foreign Action Strategy 2021-2024.

It includes the specific actions the Spanish Government intends to take with key stakeholders in Africa, including Ghana, and it is aligned with the realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union’s 2063 Agenda.



Nana Akufo-Addo also held bilateral discussions with Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.



Nana Akufo-Addo was presented with a customised jersey with the number 77 printed at the back as he marked his 77th birthday today.