Ghana and EU launch agribusiness platform to boost trade

EU signs partnership with Ghana

Source: GNA

An online platform that will directly link Ghanaian Agribusinesses to counterparts in the European Union (EU) market has been launched in Accra.

The Ghana-EU Agribusiness Platform is a partnership of the European Chamber of Commerce in Ghana (EuroCham Ghana), and the Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana (CAG) with funding from the EU.



It forms part of the EU’s broader vision of establishing the AU-EU Agri-Food Platform that will catalyse sustainable and inclusive investments in African agriculture.



Speaking in an interview at the launch, Mr Andrea Ghai, Treasurer, EuroCham Ghana, said businesses that would subscribe to the platform would benefit from different information about market opportunities.



“Ghana can learn from what the European is doing and get what’s best from them. The European countries too may need materials for secondary product and to feed their industries, ” he said.

The platform incorporates several features, such as calendar of agribusiness related events, digital library of relevant publications, and an agribusiness directory, which benefits registered members by creating visibility and market linkages for their agribusinesses.



Mr Anthony Morrison, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CAG, said the platform would assure that the data of members were protected.



That, he said, would be done through the application of the EU data protection law and that of Ghana to ensure that they did not infringe on the privacy of members or provide undue advantage to competitors in the market.



Mr Raffaelle Quarto, First Trade Counsellor of the Delegation of the EU to Ghana, said the Union was seeking to create a strategic linkage with Africa.