Ghana and UK finalise deal to provide duty free access to the UK market

Ghana is pleased to have signed the deal

Ghana and the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday February 4 finalised an agreement that will provide duty-free and quota-free access for Ghana to the UK market and preferential tariff reductions for UK exporters.

Ghana’s Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen in a tweet said “I am pleased that we have finalised a new Interim Ghana-UK Trade Partnership Agreement providing duty-free & quota-free access for Ghana to the UK market & preferential tariff reductions for UK exporters.



“This reaffirms our longstanding trade & economic relationship.

He added “The Agreement also reflects the importance of integration between the West African States within the context of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and amongst African States within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area. #AfCFTA #GhanaMade“



