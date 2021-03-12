Ghana better-positioned to build a more resilient economy – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Government Business in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has assured Ghanaians that there is no cause for alarm in the face of the coronavirus crisis, which hit the country in March 2020.

Delivering the 2021 budget statement and economic policy of government in Parliament on Friday, March 12, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the measures taken by government so far makes Ghana better positioned to recover economically from the pandemic.



“Government succeeded in protecting virtually all jobs and incomes in public sector. For the people of Ghana have witnessed since the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the rest of the world, a leadership that is responsible, creative, courageous, decisive and above all very caring.



He said the policies such as the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP) have sees major results recorded “that have made it easier for people to cope with this unprecedented crisis”.



For him, the measures taken were to save lives, protect livelihoods and safeguard economic activities and they did just that.



“Mr Speaker, today Ghana is better positioned to recover and rebuild an even more resilient economy. Nobody says we know how to do it but also because the grace of God has been assured for this journey.”

The Majority Leader was presenting the budget on behalf of a substantive Finance Minister.



Ken Ofori-Atta, who has been nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the sector minister, failed to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for vetting as a result of ill-health.



He is in the United States of America for medical care.



