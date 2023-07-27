Ghana can only transform through mindset revolution – Unilever Ghana CEO

Yaw Nsarkoh, Executive Vice President of Unilever Ghana/Nigeria

Yaw Nsarkoh, Executive Vice President of Unilever Ghana/Nigeria, believes that Ghana can evolve as envisaged through a mindset revolution.

He argued that there was a need for a change in mindset to help liberate the country the inferiority that was ingrained among Africans during colonialism.



“The result of the mindset revolution will be achieved through intellectual, spiritual and physical freedom and independence. This must imply necessarily the absence of any kind of fear.



“Mindset revolution liberates the following fears; fear of want, fear of insecurity, fear of inferiority, fear of failure, fear of non-beneficial culture, fear of political power, and fear of fear itself,” he said at the forum.



He went on to state that there is a need for comprehensive reeducation and reorientation of citizens’ thinking to foster progress in Ghanaian society.



“Ghana needs a mindset revolution on all fronts; politics, education, religion, culture and more. We must eject what colonialism did to our mindset that makes so many of us feel inferior.

“How on God’s mighty earth does a predominantly black country, use expressions like ‘mi broni’ to wit ‘my fair lady’ as a form of endearment?” he quizzed.



To him, Ghanaians must reject such vestiges of colonialism and embrace a new narrative that celebrates their own identity, culture, and history.



He stressed that when we are able to pursue this path, we achieve our goals and the people will have a sense of self-pride and independence irrespective of the difficulties we may encounter.



He made the remarks at a public forum themed “Has Ghana’s Fourth Republic Delivered?”