Ghana card ID number replaces TIN April 1 - GRA

Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General of GRA

Commissioner-General of the GRA, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), in collaboration with the National Identification Authority (NIA) and other relevant stakeholders, are working to ensure that the Ghana Card Unique Identification Number replaces the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) with effect from April 1, 2021.

In this regard, the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah said taxpayers would be required to use the Ghana Card Identity Number for tax purposes as well.



“The GRA in collaboration with the National Identification Authority and other relevant stakeholders are working to ensure that with effect from 1 April 2021, the Ghana card Unique Identification Number of the National Identification Authority replaces the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN),” Rev Owusu-Amoah said at a media soiree in Accra on Monday.

“Taxpayers will, therefore, be required to use the Ghana Card Identity Number for tax purposes as well. This replacement of identification will enable the organisations share important data and also help identify and rope in eligible taxpayers, especially in the informal sector. Taxpayers will also not spend time in acquiring TINs as they will use the Ghana Card Identity Number for tax purposes,” he added.



He further noted that the GRA would step up efforts to tax players in the E-commerce market, which has been a challenge over the years.