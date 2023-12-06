Ghana deserves better – Joyce Bawah on lithium agreement

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

The Spokesperson of former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has said the lithium agreement Ghana has signed is not for the benefit of the country.

She backs the assertions of former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, who said the deal is of resemblance to deals that were signed during colonial times.



Joyce Bawah said Ghana’s resources deserve to be treated properly.



“Thank you, retired Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, for the very nationalistic and futuristic commentary on the Lithium Mining agreement signed by the government. Even more succinct is the IEA position and recommendations to ensure our beloved Ghana doesn't get short-changed, favouring some individuals and foreign interests.



“After reviewing the agreement, many believe it is unfairly skewed against Ghana. And I agree that our Lithium fund should be mined and processed, here in Ghana, to create jobs and fuel the local economy for the benefit of the people. Ghana deserves better. This is the time to give this country what it deserves,” she wrote on X.



Meanwhile, former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has insisted that the lithium agreement Ghana signed is not in the best interest of the country.



She explained that it is only persons who have certain undue benefits from the deal that will say the deal is beneficial.

“This deal is not the best,” she was quoted by 3news.com.



SSD/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel