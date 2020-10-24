Ghana ditches Ethiopia and welcomes Egypt for national airline

EgyptAir

Egyptian flag carrier EgyptAir has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ghana’s government to establish a Ghanaian national aviation company with investments from both countries.

The MoU aims to enable the Ghanaian side to benefit from EgyptAir’s vast experience, as Africa’s oldest air carrier that provides its services to more than 80 destinations around the world.



Egyptian Ambassador to Accra Emad Hanna took part in the signing ceremony. EgyptAir Board Chairman Rushdi Zakaria asserted the importance of boosting cooperation and exchanging expertise with the states of the African continent in the different domains including air transport.



Zakaria pointed out to the depth of historical ties between Egypt and Ghana, asserting the ability of EgyptAir to support cooperation between both countries in the field of civil aviation and meet the logistics need to establish a strong aviation company capable of competing in the international market and achieving the strategic targets of both sides.

In September, EgyptAir announced its cooperation with ASTER hospitals in Dubai and other northern UAE emirates for EgyptAir passengers coming from the UAE to Cairo to undergo PCR tests at 180 Emirati dirhams.



This falls within the framework of EgyptAir’s keenness to offer the best services to its clients, especially during the time of the coronavirus.