Ghana exports tiles, why do people still buy foreign goods - Nitiwul

The Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has bemoaned the low patronage of Ghanaian-made goods.

According to him, certain essential goods are produced in Ghana but Ghanaians still prefer to make such purchases outside.



“Even today tiles that we produce in the country are being exported. There are things that can be produced in the country, why do you go to buy them from outside?” he said on myjoyonline.com



He charged businesses to be innovative and begin the production of items that are currently in high demand.



These items are rice, aluminum, toothpick, vegetable oil, etc.



Dominic Nitiwul added that Ghana needs about 400 million dollars for fuel in a month.

“The economy has grown to the extent that we need 4 billion dollars to import fuel alone a month,” he said.



Nitiwul said, “if the Bank of Ghana is not able to raise over 4 billion dollars in a year, of foreign exchange for fuel, they would go to the black market, and when you do they will determine the rate, and when they do the cedi will depreciate.”



He charged Ghanaians to use the current economic challenges as a means to develop the economy.



