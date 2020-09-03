Business News

Ghana has stopped importing maize thanks to Planting for Food and Jobs – Minister

Deputy Minister for Agriculture, George Oduro

Deputy Minister for Agriculture, George Oduro, has said that Ghana did not import a grain of maize in the year 2019.

Speaking on Angel FM’s Morning Show on Wednesday, the Deputy Minister said this is due to the significant growth in Agriculture during the tenure of the Akufo-Addo government.



“From the first quarter of 2018 up till now, no one has imported a single grain of maize into this country and this due to the success of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) policy…,” he said.



The Deputy Minister further challenged anyone who ‘knows anyone who imported maize in the last year, report the person so he/she can be arrested because he did that illegally.’



He said he could make this bold claims because the Ministry has not issued any form of permit to anyone to import maize into the country.

Mr Oduro attributed this to the good policies initiated by the government in the Agriculture sector.



He mentioned that Ghana is now exporting maize to Nigeria even in the midst of the COVID-19 because of the good policies of the government.



“Go to the north and as I speak people are exporting maize to Nigeria…,” he added



The New Edubiase MP made the claims when commenting on the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government in the Agriculture sector.

