Ghana imports US$4million sunflower oil annually - Report

Sunflower

A total of US$ 4 million sunflower oil is imported into the country annually, Graphic.com.gh has reported.

To reverse this trend, a project to bolster farmers’ capacity to go into large-scale cultivation of the crop has been launched in Accra.



According to the Chief Executive of TRAGRIMACS, Issah Sulemana, Ghana has the scientific and technological capacity to cultivate and process sunflower seeds.



He noted that the country could get edible oil, biodiesel and other products from the processing of the seeds.

Touching on how to sustain this project, he said his outfit would partner with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre to attract both foreign and local investors to invest in large-scale sunflower production.



Sunflower business in Ghana is worth over US$152 million due to its high demand.



