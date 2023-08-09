Ghana is 8th among countries with high food prices globally

The World Bank has ranked Ghana among the ten countries with the highest food prices in the world.
The Bank’s latest Food Security Report placed Ghana in the 8th position as far as nominal food inflation is concerned.
Ghana’s nominal food inflation stood at a staggering 54% while its real food inflation stood at 12% on a year-on-year basis.
Venezuela topped the chart with an astounding Nominal Food Inflation of 414%, followed by Lebanon (280%), Zimbabwe (256%), Argentina (117%), Suriname (71%), Egypt (66%), and Sierra Leone (58%), clinching the second through seventh positions respectively.
On Real Food Inflation, Zimbabwe (80%), Egypt (30%), Lebanon (26%), Turkey (16%), Rwanda (15%), Burundi (14%), Lao (14%), and Sierra Leone (13%) took the lead, among countries with the highest food inflation rates.
SSD/DA
