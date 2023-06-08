Ghana is blessed with arable land, favourable climate - Energy Minister

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has noted that Ghana is endowed with arable lands and favourable climate conditions for agriculture production.

His comment comes after he received a delegation from the governing board of the National Service Scheme (NSS) when they paid a courtesy call on him.



Their call was on the back of the energy needs of Sekyere Kumawu economic enclave project the NSS is spearheading in the Ashanti region.



Touching on the project, he said the move was laudable as it fits into the vision of President Akufo-Addo on the economy.



Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh said, “I am confident that this youth-centered programme fits into the President’s vision for our economy as captured under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme...Through this, value will be added to our agricultural produce.”



“Ghana is blessed with arable land and a favourable climate, and my ministry stands ready to support the project’s power needs to make it more viable and to serve as a template to be replicated in other parts of the country,” Dr Prempeh stated.



The agro-industrial project involves large-scale farming of maize and soybean.

It also involves other activities such as agro-processing and training of national service personnel in the agriculture value chain.



