Ghana is open for business - Aviation Minister tells Qatar Airways

Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda

Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, has welcomed the entry of Qatar Airways into Ghana’s aviation sector, urging the gulf carrier to take advantage of investment opportunities within the sector.

“We are happy to welcome Qatar Airways to Ghana and urge them to make Ghana a hub outside their home-base. We are delighted to receive Qatar after such a long time. It is a manifestation of the confidence in what is going on the aviation sector and the prudent management of the economy; confidence in the way things are being done in Ghana. This is an icing on the cake.



“I invite them, formally, to create a hub in Ghana. A hub for the West Africa sub-region where they can come into Ghana and fly into other parts of Africa. Any form of investment option they see in the ancillary areas–aviation training, Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO), and private jet terminals among others. These are opportunities available to them. Once they set up a hub here, all these are there for the taking,” Mr. Adda said.



Qatar’s maiden flight was operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and was flown by two Ghanaian pilots—Khaldi Talal and Sunkwa Mills Edwin Lantei. The cabin crew was also made up of five Ghanaians.



There were 60 passengers and 14 crew on-board the maiden flight.



Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, said: “Qatar Airways coming to Ghana, opens the door for us, as two partner countries, to exploit the opportunities that we have for mutual benefit. It is particularly joyous when Ghana is spearheading the operationalisation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



“I believe that more opportunities are going to come and there are interesting opportunities on both sides that I believe this will initiate. I believe that Ghana is open and open for good.”

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also assured Qatar Airways of their continuous support going forward. “Ghana is open for business and we will give Qatar Airways all the needed support so that they can play their key role here. Welcome and we are ready to do business with you,” Charles Wiredu, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister said.



For starters, Qatar Airways will operate four weekly flights between Accra, Ghana and Doha, Qatar via Lagos, Nigeria.



It has announced a promotional fare starting at US$895.



Passengers must, however, book by October 5, 2020, for travel until March 31, 2021.



“We are proud to be the leading global airline connecting passengers with the world, operating one of the youngest and most efficient and sustainable fleets to take people safely where they need to be,” Qatar said in a statement.