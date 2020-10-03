Ghana is the only country in sub-Saharan Africa to achieve full interoperability - Opoku-Afari

First Deputy Governor of the BoG, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

First Deputy Governor of the BoG, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari has revealed that Ghana is the only country in Sub-Saharan Africa to achieve full interoperability.

Comparing Ghana’s situation to other Sub-Saharan African countries, he explained that their interoperability is limited across a maximum of two networks, unlike Ghana’s case.



“We have been able to introduce what we call interoperability. Prior to that those who belong to MTN could not transfer across AirtelTigo or to Vodacash. We have been able to achieve that but we did not end there. We have now been able to move to your bank account. We did not end there. We have been able to move that to E-Zwich Card,” the Deputy Governor explained on Accra-based MX24’s Spotlight show on Tuesday.



Dr. Opoku-Afari also hinted that the mobile interoperability service has been synchronized to banks and E-Zwich accounts.

Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari noted that the central bank believes the mobile interoperability will be crucial in complementing the government’s effort of formalizing the economy and promoting financial inclusion.



Mobile Money Interoperability is a service that allows direct and seamless transfer of money from one mobile money wallet to another across networks.

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor