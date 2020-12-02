Ghana launches Scheme to enhance living conditions of ageing cocoa farmers

The scheme is open to all Ghanaian cocoa farmers to enable them to contribute towards retirement

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched the Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme in a bid to make life more comfortable for the farmers.

The Scheme, which is to be managed by the National Pension Regulatory Authority, is open to all Ghanaian cocoa farmers to enable them to contribute towards their retirement to enjoy a decent pension.



According to the President, the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCBOD) would make supplementary contributions on behalf of the about 1.5 million farmers to be rolled onto the programme.



“Securing the Future of Cocoa Farmers for Sustainable Cocoa Economy”, was the theme for the programme, which had in attendance identifiable cocoa cooperative societies from all over the country.



President Nana Akufo-Addo encouraged cocoa farmers to embrace the programme to enjoy the full benefit of the Scheme.



To ensure the successful rollout of the Scheme, he said, COCOBOD had in earnest begun the collection of data on farmers for the Cocoa Management System (CMS).

The CMS is expected to hold a robust database of all cocoa farmers in the country and track their contributions.



It would also facilitate the prompt payment of claims to beneficiary farmers.



The President pointed out that his Administration, amongst others, had increased the cocoa producer price of 10, 560 seedlings per metric tonnes for the 2020/2021 crop year, which is estimated to be about GH¢660.00.



He also cited the National Cocoa Rehabilitation Scheme aimed at rejuvenating aged cocoa trees for the benefit of the farmer.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture, re-echoed the government’s commitment to raise the standard of living of Ghanaian farmers through pro-poor intervention programmes.