Ghana marks World Maritime Day with focus on sustainable shipping

The Director-General of GMA, Thomas Kofi Alonsi (middle), others at the ceremony

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana maritime industry on 24th September, 2020 joined the rest of the world to mark the World Maritime Day, a day set aside by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to celebrate the international maritime industry’s contribution towards the Global Economy, especially in shipping.

This year’s World Maritime Day focuses on sustainable shipping for a sustainable planet, to raise awareness of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and revise the work that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and its Member States are undertaking to achieve the targets.



Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Chief Director at the Ministry, Mabel Sagoe, charged the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) to take all the necessary measures to enforce the Global Sulphur Cap 2020, in line with the determination of International Maritime Organization (IMO) to ensure a truly sustainable planet.



“The Government fully endorses GMA’s ban on ships with emissions exceeding the 0.5 per cent sulphur cap from entering our ports,” she said.



Stating government’s direction for continuity in the shipping industry amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the Chief Director of the Transport Ministry assured the Maritime Authority of government’s continuous support towards achieving success in its mandate of protecting Ghana’s marine space.

The Director-General of GMA, Thomas Kofi Alonsi, acknowledged the urgency attached to enforcement of reforms in the maritime sector in order to promote sustainable shipping and protect the environment.



He said, the Ghana Maritime Authority is also playing its role and has procured sulphur kits and other equipment in compliance with Flag State and Port State measures.



Mr. Alonsi added that, “It is worth mentioning that on 1st January 2020, sulphur oxide emissions from ship has been considerably reduced which sufficiently benefits the environment and human health.”



He, however, called for a collective approach in the area of technical cooperation and transfer of technology relating to the improvement of energy efficiency of ships, and support from the international community to achieve the 2030 agenda for global sustainable development.

