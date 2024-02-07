Ghana must go strictly with IMF programme as planned – Abebe Selassie

International Monetary Fund

The Director of the African Department at the IMF, Abebe Selassie, has asked Ghana to stay within the scope of the programme designed by the International Monetary Fund.

He said this would make the programme beneficial for the country in the long run.



According to him, it is critical for the country to be focused for the entire duration of the programme.



“What I can say is that going forward, it would be really, really important that Ghana continues to implement the program that they have developed as envisaged. That is really critical. These programs are designed to be implemented over three, four years. And it is important that Ghana sticks to the course and sees the program being implemented over the next three years,” the Director of the African Department at the IMF, said about Ghana’s program in Washington, DC.



He lauded the country’s performance so far and added that the necessary support will be given for the successful full implementation.



Selassie added that the official creditors are giving assurances that are in line with Ghana’s needs.



“Ghana’s program is being implemented effectively. We just went to the board recently with the first program review following, of course, the policies that the government has been putting in place to address the huge imbalances Ghana was facing last year.

"And of course, the official creditors are signaling that they will provide debt relief, consistent with what Ghana needs. So, we just went to the Board a couple of weeks ago. We look forward to continuing to support Ghana, consistent with program implementation,” Abebe Selassie added.



