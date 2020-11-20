Ghana now exporting 19 food crops – GIPC boss reveals

Ghana has over the years been reported to be importing some food commodities into the market which rendered the country's food security insecure.

However, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, noted that Ghana has, this year, gotten closer to food security after the implementation of government's Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) initiative.



According to him, Ghana now exports 19 food crops. Some of the commodities exported include; cashew, coffee, mango, shea, coconut, oil palm.



“On the back of transformational policy of Planting for Food and Jobs, Ghana for once has gotten much closer to having food security. Indeed, for the first time in many years, we are actually now exporting 19 food crops that before 2018, we were importing and I think that is a very good testament of strong policy and strong leadership in setting the pace for Africa,” Yofi Grant stated.

He made this known at the first diaspora breakfast meeting held in Accra.



He, therefore, lauded the Akufo-Addo government for embarking on the PFJ initiative to boost the local economy.



