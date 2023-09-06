Ghana poised to tap into multi billion-dollar salt industry – Lands Minister

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has said Ghana is poised to tap into the multi billion-dollar salt industry following the commissioning of the Electrochem Salt Mine and Processing Plant.

Industry experts project that the size of the global salt market will grow from $34.1 billion in 2023 to $48.6 billion by 2030.



Speaking at the official commissioning of the Electrochem Salt Mine and Processing Plant in Ada on Wednesday (30 August), Jinapor said Ghana is now poised to export salt to Nigeria and other countries.



“After several engagements with relevant stakeholders and the payment of compensation to qualified applicants, Electrochem Ghana Ltd has been granted a 15-year mining lease for the commercial production of salt,” the minister said.

“The commissioning of this plant and this mine, equipped with cutting-edge technology and machines, is expected to significantly boost production to meet both domestic and international demand.



“We at the ministry salute the exemplary leadership of Electrochem Ghana Ltd, led by its executive chairman, Dr Daniel McKorley, for partnering the government on this transformative undertaking. We thank the chiefs for their continuous support,” Jinapor said.