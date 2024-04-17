Ghana ranked the 8th country with social media presence - CSA

Director General of Cyber Security Authority, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, has noted that the latest data released by Global Research Platform shows Ghana is the 8th country with social media presence.

He further said as of January 2024, more than 24 million Ghanaians were connected to the internet and over 7 million were active on social media.



A total of 22,000 child social abuse cases were recorded as well.



To help sanitise the cyberspace, Dr Antwi-Boasiako said government, and cybersecurity institutions need to detect, prevent, and prosecute offenders who engage in the aforementioned malicious actions.



The Director General of Cybersecurity Authority added that, "20% of children engage in the practice of taking pictures of themselves and sharing them with their close friends. Those images were later exploited for blackmailing purposes."



Speaking at the launch of the 2024 National Cybersecurity Challenge in Accra on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, he pointed out that the exercise aims at promoting cybersecurity awareness among senior high schools by providing them with firsthand experience in identifying and mitigating digital threats; especially child online sexual exploitation and abuse.

70 senior high schools across the 16 regions of the country will partake in the third edition of the National Cybersecurity Challenge.



This year's challenge is on the theme, "Empowering young minds, creating opportunities, promoting a safer digital Ghana."



