Ghana ready to be the energy hub of West Africa – Dr. Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh says Ghana is ready to become the energy hub of the West African sub-region by leading the agenda for providing reliable and sustainable energy to stimulate socio-economic growth.

He made this known while speaking at North Africa and Europe Energy Exhibition and Conference (NAEPEC) still underway in Barcelona, Spain.



Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh said to achieve the vision of becoming the energy hub of the West African sub-region, the government has developed policies and strategies to ensure the smooth operations of the sector.



The Minister indicated further that the global energy transition presents Ghana and probably the entire globe, with an opportunity to improve on our existing policies and initiatives to foster the development of all sectors of our economies through the provision of affordable and reliable energy and importantly, improve on even the quality of the air we breathe.



As we continue to project Ghana positively on the international front, in the context of our abundant natural resources, strong democratic credentials, tested Constitution and thriving independent media landscape, backed by a sound legal and regulatory framework of the energy sector, I am optimistic that our engagements here will yield the needed results for the shared prosperity of our Ghanaians.