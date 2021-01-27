Ghana receives €9.7m EU grant to improve access to power in sub-region

The signing ceremony between GRIDCo and the EU

Source: GRIDCo

The European Union (EU), through the French Development Agency - Agence Francaise Development (AFD) - has approved a new €9.7 million euros grant for the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to boost infrastructure works on the interconnection line between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

This is expected to increase electricity access in Northern Ghana and export capacity to the sub-region, especially Burkina Faso.



The EU grant facility will be used to finance the upgrade of an 18km long 161kV transmission line located between Ahodwo and Anwomaso substation in Ghana’s second largest city, Kumasi. It will also support power transfer capacity from the South of the country up to Burkina Faso, through the 330kV line from Kumasi to Bolgatanga as well as reductions in transmission losses.



The 330kV line project was initially financed with a US$174 million loan from AFD to GRIDCo and a €4.8 million euros technical assistance grant from the EU.



The €9.7 million grant agreement was signed in Accra by AFD Country Director, Christophe Cottet and GRIDCo Chief Executive, Jonathan Amoako-Baah. The EU Ambassador in Ghana, H.E. Diana Acconcia and French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé, were present at the ceremony.

H.E. Diana Acconcia emphasized the project’s contribution to securing the overall Ghana-Burkina Faso interconnection line, which is a priority under the West African Power Pool (WAPP): “It is a great example of European partners coming together to support integration of regional electricity markets”.



H.E. Anne Sophie Avé, Ambassador of France to Ghana said: “This new project supported by the EU and France will allow GRIDCo to complement one of the largest development investments of France in Ghana to enhance and upgrade electricity transport.



This is a testimony of what the partnership between Ghana and France is about: supporting a greener economy and job creation. This financing will translate into better and more reliable energy available for firms and Ghanaian citizens, and generate more growth, well-being and revenue for all”.



Jonathan Amoako-Baah, GRIDCo Chief Executive said: “This financial support from the EU represents a significant investment in our quest to remain the leading power transmitter in the sub-region. Our long-standing relationship with the EU, through AFD, continues to prove instrumental in the delivery of quality access to electricity in West Africa, in line with Goal 7 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

