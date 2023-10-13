Ghana remains a formidable partner for doing business - Commonwealth Investment Council

Rosie Glazebrook (Middle) with Gabby Otchere-Darko and John Obeng Apea

The Chief Executive Officer of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), Rosie Glazebrook, has pledged to deepen investments and trade ties with member countries within the Commonwealth, particularly Ghana.

According to her, the Council is widening its scope and can now boast of over 155 business entities within its fold, with more countries and businesses in Commonwealth countries expressing interest to join.



Speaking with journalists in Accra on October 10, 2023, Rosie Glazebrook said Ghana remains a formidable business partner to the Council, with vast opportunities and untapped potential.



“We work across numerous sectors, so, we are not just looking at one sector that gives the vibrancy to our membership that is not in other places," Glazerbook said.



She continued, “So, in Ghana, whether it’s mining, banking, agritech, or financial services, or legal services, we’re able to support these connections through a huge range of different sectors.



"And I’m very proud of all the work we’ve been doing in Ghana and I’m looking forward to really increasing our presence here over the next 12 months, and, we have plans in place which are coming together to bring up international audiences of businesses to Ghana to look at the opportunities here, and to build those relationships to further trade and investments here.”



Touching on the impact of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, Rosie Glazebrook said the free trade pact presents a unique opportunity to propel trade and investments across key sectors.

“We have partnerships with a number of organizations and I’m pleased to say that when we have our trade and investment summit in November, the AfCFTA will be participating in that, and we see that as partnerships with other organizations. And it’s all about ease of business and to promoting trade and investment opportunities”



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Chair of the Ghana Office of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, on his part, said Ghana is proud to be a key partner of the organisation.



He shared that the Enterprise has some 2.4 billion people across the 56 Commonwealth countries of a combined Gross Domestic Product of $15 trillion and a combined wealth of 150 trillion dollars.



Head of Mission for the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, John Obeng Apea, in his remarks said the Council remains optimistic about the prospects and avenues from Ghana’s thriving business climate.



MA/AE